Man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to Columbus shooting death

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Mercer County, Pennsylvania Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbus.

Kaliaf Ivory, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Sharon. The Sharon Police Department assisted with apprehending Ivory.

Columbus police identified Ivory as a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Sept. 16 in the Univeristy District of Columbus.

The victim, who has been identified as Quinten I. Fuller, 24, was shot in the 1900 block of N. 4th St., which is between 19th and 20th avenues, around 3:15 p.m. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

Deputy Chief Timothy Becker said the victim was not an OSU student or staff member. Becker added no Ohio State students were involved in the shooting.

Ivory is in the Mercer County Jail awaiting transfer to Columbus.

