Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured 11-year-old girl, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Cincinnati on Christmas Day that injured an 11-year-old girl, according to our partners at WLWT.

The shooting took place on Gilsey Ave. at around 12:35 pm in the West Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati, according to police.

According to investigators, a gray BMW approached a man walking down there street when the occupants of the car and the man started shooting at each other. A stray bullet struck the girl in her front yard.

The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WLWT. According to her father, Nicolas Lopez, the bullet went into her side and required surgery.

“They told us that she lost a lot of blood. She might need some transfusions,” Lopez said, adding that he did not believe at first she had been shot.

“She was screaming when she got shot and I saw the blood. At first, I didn’t believe it, because she was still walking. She said, ‘Take me to the hospital.’ She seemed tense about it and started screaming ‘I’m gonna die.'”

The BMW was found by police. An investigation led to the arrest of Brian Castro, 18.

Castro appeared in court on Thursday on one count of felonious assault. He was ordered to stay away from the girl and her family.

