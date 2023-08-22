DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio woman was found dead in Tennessee after police say she was kidnapped and murdered.

On Friday, August 18, officers from the Cincinnati Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Temple Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found evidence of a shooting and potential kidnapping. The Cincinnati Criminal Investigation Section found that a 36-year-old woman may have been injured and held against her will in her vehicle. The vehicle itself had been taken.

Law enforcement across both Kentucky and Tennessee mobilized to assist in the search for both victim and suspect. The woman’s car was later found in Tennessee with her body inside.

The next day, officers arrested 32-year-old Lance Miller and charged the man with kidnapping and murder.

This investigation is still ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.