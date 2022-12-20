Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A man faces charges after police say he hit two houses while driving under the influence.

According to a press release from the North Ridgeville Police Department, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard on Friday, December 16.

According to police, 56-year-old Donald Novosielski lost consciousness and drove off the road, hitting the homes.

Novosielski was suspected of using opioids police say. First responders gave him Narcan and were able to revive him, according to police.