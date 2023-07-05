COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of raping and impregnating a then-10-year-old girl last year is scheduled to appear in a Franklin County courtroom Wednesday.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Common Pleas Court on two charges of raping a minor under the age of 13.

Fuentes was arrested last July, with police claiming he confessed twice to the crime. However, at his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The story gained national attention when, in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning national protection of abortion rights, the victim was taken across state lines because of questions whether she could not legally obtain an abortion in Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost — who initially questioned early reporting on the 10-year-old’s out-of-state travels during an appearance on FOX News — joined anti-abortion groups in arguing that the 10-year-old would have been eligible for an abortion in Ohio because of the “sustantial harm” exception in the state’s “heartbeat bill.”

Fuentes remains in custody in Franklin County Jail. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.