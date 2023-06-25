YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is back in the Mahoning County Jail after witnesses say he brandished a gun at two dog walkers on Youngstown’s West Side, according to a report.

Matthew Whittenberger, 24, was arrested Wednesday on the 400 block of North Schenley Avenue after an argument with his neighbors.

According to the police report, two were walking their dog when the dog stopped momentarily because of its condition. The dogwalkers say Whittenberger came out of his home irate and told the two to move their dog.

Reports say they started to remove the dog when Whittenberger went into his home and brought out a gun.

The dog walkers and Whittenberger started arguing, when he brandished the gun and said “I will end your life and kill you in front of your b****. You’ll be my first body,” according to the witnesses in the police report.

One of the dog walkers told Whittenberger to put the gun away, but he responded, “Come over here p**** and I’ll put a bullet in your head,” reports say.

The dog walkers then called 911.

Whittenberger says the argument started because the dog walkers would not leave his yard after he politely asked. He also said he put his gun in his waistband but never brandished the weapon.

After checking the system, police found Whittenberger had an active temporary protection order, which prohibits him from having a gun.

Whittenberger was initially arrested under charges of aggravated menacing and weapons under disability. According to court documents, he now faces two counts of aggravated menacing.

He is due back in court July 6 for pretrial. He is still in jail.