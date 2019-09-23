Man accused of killing Clermont County deputy pleads guilty

(CNN) – A man charged with fatally shooting an Ohio deputy entered a guilty plea this week to avoid the death penalty.
23-year-old Wade Winn shot two deputies during a 12-hour standoff in a county east of Cincinnati, killing one of them.
Winn is accused of faking suicide in February to lure the deputies to his apartment.
Deputy Bill Brewer died in the shooting.
After pleading guilty, Winn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews respond to reports of fire at Dayton building
- Lawmakers, police team up to prevent crime through early childhood education
- Preliminary autopsy report shows teens killed by homeowner were shot in back
- Children Services workers return to the picket lines
- Questions raised over Trump’s chat with Ukraine’s President