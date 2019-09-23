Man accused of killing Clermont County deputy pleads guilty

Breaking News
by: CNN

(CNN) – A man charged with fatally shooting an Ohio deputy entered a guilty plea this week to avoid the death penalty.

23-year-old Wade Winn shot two deputies during a 12-hour standoff in a county east of Cincinnati, killing one of them.

Winn is accused of faking suicide in February to lure the deputies to his apartment.

Deputy Bill Brewer died in the shooting.

After pleading guilty, Winn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

