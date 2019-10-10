Man accused of killing 4 family members due in court

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Singh Mug Web

Gurpreet Singh (Butler County Jail)

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing four family members is due back in court in Butler County.

Butler County Judge Gregory Howard could set a trial date for 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh at Thursday’s hearing. Singh has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges and is being held without bond. He potentially faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh called 911 on April 28 to report finding the four “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester apartment where he also lived. His wife, her parents and her aunt all had been shot in the head.

Singh’s attorney, Charles H. Rittgers, says Singh is “absolutely not guilty.”

Singh was arrested in Connecticut in July. Rittgers said the truck driver went there for a wedding.

The slayings stunned the southwestern Ohio suburban community.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS