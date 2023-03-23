CLEVELAND (WJW) — The death of a 5-year-old girl in Cleveland is being investigated by police.

According to police reports, the child died at the hospital around 4:30 p.m. on March 22. Police said the child was taken by “private auto” from her home on Forest Avenue.

The girl was found and taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, where she was pronounced dead, according to documents from the Cleveland Division of Police.

The child’s death is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, according to the documents.

Reports also add the child appeared to be malnourished.

A complaint filed in the Court of Common Pleas said the home was in deplorable and unsanitary condition, including feces on the ceiling and walls, the beds were soiled and the home was infested with bed bugs.

The complaint also stated that the mother suffers from mental health issues, “which she is not properly addressing.”

Three other siblings were “committed to the emergency temporary custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services,” according to a statement from Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Cuyahoga County later released a statement about the death of the 5-year-old girl.

“We are cooperating with CPD on the investigation of the death of Kamryn Riley, a five-year-old girl who was not in our custody. Kamryn’s siblings are safe and with a family member. We’re waiting to hear from the medical examiner,” the statement says.

No arrests have been made but the case remains under investigation.

No further information was available.