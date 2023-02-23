COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation and bourbon are teaming up again in a raffle where the winner can get one of several rare bottles of bourbon.

The raffle benefits the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana chapter, the largest of the 58 chapters nationwide. This year the chapter is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will grant its 20,000th wish.

The “Bourbon Lovers Raffle” drawing will be held live on the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Facebook page, on March 11 at 9 p.m. Raffle tickets are $100 and are on sale now at www.oki.wish.org/bourbonlover. Winners will receive one of the following bottles:

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B

Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13-Year Bourbon Whiskey (signed)

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon (signed)

W.L. Weller 12 Year

Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve