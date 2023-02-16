Filming on location. Man holding a clapperboard in front of the camera, the filming process. Scene on location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cincinnati bar will once again be open for business after filming wraps for a major motion picture.

Arnold’s Bar and Grill closed on Jan. 16 after the bar said ” a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image of Bugs Bunny standing beside it.

During filming the bar was transformed into an Italian bakery and grocery, with photos showing what appear to be loaves of fresh bread on display in the newly painted windows.

On Tuesday, February 14, the bar announced that filming was wrapping up, and that the bar would reopen the following week on February 21.

As they reopen, the bar announced that they are also looking for staff to fill several positions: Weekend Server, Weekend Host and Line/Prep Cook.

For more information, visit the Arnolds Bar and Grill Facebook here.