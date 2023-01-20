AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has released a photo of one of two suspects who robbed a U.S. Postal carrier.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carlysle Street.

According to a press release from the police department, the mail carrier was approached by two masked men, one of whom was armed.

Police say the mail carrier was taken to the back of his mail truck, where the armed men took items. Police say they took “U.S. Postal property,” but did not clarify if the suspects stole mail and packages.

Police released a surveillance photo taken near the scene in the hopes that someone could identify them.

FOX 8 reached out to USPS for comment.

Here’s their response: “Postal Inspectors with the Cleveland Field Office are actively investigating the recent armed robbery of a Postal Service employee which took place in Akron on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Due to the sensitive nature of active investigations, at this time we cannot provide specifics regarding the incident; other than the fact that the employee was unharmed.

If anyone has any information related to the incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Information will be kept confidential.”

Robbery of a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier is punishable under Title 18 of United States Code, Section 2114, by up to 10 years in federal prison and/or significant fines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Tipsters can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO to 274637.