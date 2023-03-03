CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s biggest celebration for mac and cheese lovers is returning to the city this weekend.

Local chefs are looking to serve up the “Best Mac in Cleveland” for the 7th Annual Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown on Sunday, March 5.

A panel of celebrity judges will vote on the variety of mac dishes, but guests will be able to vote for their favorites as well. Find a full list of this year’s competitors here.

There will be local vendors and live music. You can also enjoy more than 20 craft beers, spirits and wines.

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown kicks off at The Madison on Payne Avenue from noon to 3:30 p.m.

General admission to the event is $35. You can pick up your tickets here.