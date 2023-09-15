DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you know any die-hard fans of country music star Luke Bryan, chances are they may be at his concert in central Ohio tonight.

In addition to performing, Bryan spent the day thinking about families who don’t have enough to eat at the Ohio’s First Lady luncheon.

In some communities, one in five kids doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.

First Lady Fran DeWine said her passion is educating children on where their food comes from and giving children the knowledge and resources to make informed choices about nutrition.

“Isn’t that what we’re called to do, isn’t that what feeding children and feeding families is all about? You know, crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea,” First Lady DeWine said.

Bryan emphasized the strong work ethic and sense of community he learned from farming, and he has carried those values into his career in the music business.

“So, what the American farmer means to me, it was just the way of life that I grew up in,” Bryan said. “I was just able to take that work ethic, that community, just take all that with me, that community, and take it to the music business.”

It was the second year of the First Lady’s Luncheon, and this year’s proceeds will support Ohio’s food banks.