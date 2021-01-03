‘Lucky as heck’: Lifelong fan dying from cancer headed to Browns game thanks to fellow fans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One Cleveland Browns fan is getting his dying wish today, heading to FirstEnergy Stadium to see his team take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for an all-important game.

Tom Seipel, who is currently on hospice after being diagnosed with kidney cancer three years ago, got a big surprise when he found out that fellow fans were helping to send him to today’s game.

A GoFundMe set up by the Dawgs of War podcast raised more than $13,000 for Seipel and his father to fly from Savannah, Georgia, after Seipel, an avid Reddit user, had announced on the site that he was being put on hospice.

“This is the coolest,” Seipel said, getting emotional in a recent YouTube video (seen above). “I know it’s just sports guys, and it’s a game, right? … But I’ve lived and breathed Cleveland Browns football for so long, it’s just really cool. So thank you to all those who are making this happen, I’m lucky as heck.”

About a week ago, Baker Mayfield sent Seipel a video calling him a warrior and telling him to “hang in there.” Mayfield’s wife Emily also reached out to Seipel, and even offered up her suite for today’s game.

Seipel, originally from Columbus, has not seen his team play in person since 2018. He arrived in Cleveland yesterday, and is gearing up to watch them this afternoon.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: