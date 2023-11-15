LOVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 60 dogs were rescued from a breeder in Loveland.

According to our partners at WLWT, Paws for Miles, an animal shelter in Loveland, first got the call for the rescue on Thursday, Nov. 9. Less than a week later, all dogs have been recovered.

Immediately after receiving the call, the shelter went into rescue-mode, collecting kennels and building space to house the dogs on their property. This is reportedly the largest rescue for the shelter, who had to act quickly in moving all dogs in just a few days.

Rescuers say if it weren’t for the intervention from Paws for Miles, many of the animals would have met an inhumane ending. Matting and skin conditions were apparent on many of the dogs, but some of the animals will require additional medical care like spaying.

“They’re matted. They’re not in good condition. Lots of skin issues from just the poor conditions they’ve been living in,” said Tonya Lawson with Paws for Miles.

Many of the dogs are currently pregnant or recently had puppies.

Other animal rescues have stepped in to help with the financial burden of caring for this many animals. Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary, Heart Animal Refuge and ASPCA are among them.

But even with their support, the animal rescue still needs to raise funds to care for the dogs, and fast. Rescuers say treatments could cost up to $10,000 per dog.

Animal breeding laws in Ohio are pretty lenient, says Janel Henrick with Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary. Rescuers are hoping cases like this raise awareness on the issue.

If you’re considering buying a dog from a breeder, rescuers say to do your research. Asking questions about the dog’s parents is a good place to start.

To make a monetary or pet supply donation, or to inquire about Fostering, reach out to Paws for Miles on their website.