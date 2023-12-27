CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Lottery experienced a cybersecurity incident on Christmas Eve.

Some lottery players may experience delays in cashing out prizes while the Ohio Lottery investigates an incident that occurred on Dec. 24.

The cybersecurity issue impacted some internal applications, which the company is currently working to fix. Due to this, some cashing will be paused until the issue is resolved.

According to the statement, mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 at Super Retailers is not available.

In the meantime, prize claims can still be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

Additionally, winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are not available on the Ohio Lottery website or mobile app, but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery Retailer.

The Ohio Lottery reminds all players that the integrity of their games is their top priority. They will notify the public once services fully resume.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working as quickly as possible to restore all services,” the statement said.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.