DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People looking for a job that were born into Generation Z has an opportunity to register for an upcoming career fair.

According to Ohio Jobs and Family Services Ohio (ODJFS), the Gen Z Virtual Career Fair is being offered for teenagers and young adults 16-years-old to 28-years-old. The hiring event will be held online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Matt Damschroder is the director at ODJFS and says interested people in Gen-Z will have the opportunity to have a look at all different types and styles of jobs that they are interested in.

“I encourage all young people in Ohio who are looking for work to take advantage of this opportunity,” Damschroder said. “More than 48 employers from across the state have already signed up to participate. All of them have open positions that they’re looking to fill now, for full-time, part-time, summer jobs, and internships.”

The online event is being offered as a part of Ohio’s In-Demand Jobs Week.

Members of Gen Z can register by clicking the link here. After clicking, the you have the ability to select “Register Now.” Interested applicants can select what styles of jobs they are looking to work in or are wanting to learn more information about.