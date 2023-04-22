COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus home near Olde Towne East is on the market for $1.1 million, complete with modern fixtures, a theater and an outdoor living space with a pool.

A $1.1 million home near Olde Towne East. (Courtesy Photo/Core Realty Collection)

Located at 1369 Fair Ave., the property sits down the street from Franklin Park Conservatory, the East Market and Columbus Brewing Company. Constructed in 2019, the 3,527 square-foot home is two stories and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a half bathroom and a three-car garage.

The first floor seamlessly flows from space to space with an open floor plan including the living room, dining room and kitchen. Wood flooring sprawls the first level with white walls and black and gray accents, leading to a covered patio with a wood-burning fireplace and an inground pool.

Inside a $1.1 million home near Olde Towne East. (Courtesy Photo/Core Realty Collection)

The kitchen includes black cabinetry with marble countertops, a built-in coffee machine and a pantry. Up the staircase, a bonus room and three bedrooms span the second floor, continuing the modern aesthetic with gray accent walls and white marble tiling.

The owner’s suite features a private balcony and a spacious bathroom with a dual shower and a soaking tub. Down to the basement, a theater and recreation room features a wet bar connecting to a home fitness room. A fourth bedroom with a bathroom rounds out the lower level.

Inside a $1.1 million home near Olde Towne East. (Courtesy Photo/Core Realty Collection)

Learn more about the property and view additional photos here.