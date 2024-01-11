DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — LGBTQ advocates and local government officials are weighing in a day after the Ohio House overrode Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68.

That vote was only half the battle for lawmakers seeking to overturn DeWine’s decision, with the State Senate expected to follow suit within the month.

ACLU of Ohio brought together LGBTQ advocates from around the state on Thursday morning to discuss the future of transgender health care in Ohio.

“The entire transgender community and their families are terrified right now,” said Minna Zelch, from Trans Allies of Ohio. “My daughter has been an adult for a while now, we don’t know if she will still be able to get care here.”

House Bill 68 would both ban gender-affirming care for minors and ban transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

“This is a huge invasion of a parent’s right to be able to get the right kind of care, best practice care for their kids,” said Cathryn Oakley from the Human Rights Campaign.

On Wednesday, House lawmakers voted 65 to 28 to override Gov. DeWine’s veto.

Representative Jena Powell, (R) Arcanum, who co-sponsored the Bill, spoke after the vote Wednesday.

“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women here in the state of Ohio so that they can achieve their athletic dreams in our state,” Powell said.

Now it’s the State Senate’s turn to vote when they reconvene on Jan. 24. Lawmakers believe they have enough support to do the same in the Senate.

“We will override Governor DeWine’s veto. We know and have a responsibility to protect the safety and the rights of girls and women we represent,” said Powell.

“Trans children should be allowed to be children without worry that they won’t be able to access health care or playing sports. Why is it so difficult to let children be children?” said Erin Upchurch, from the Kaleidoscope Youth Center.