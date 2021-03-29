(You can watch the video, above. WARNING: It’s disturbing)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that an East Cleveland police officer caught on body camera video stomping on the head of a man detained on the ground has been fired.

Nicholas Foti was fired last week. The Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents him, has filed a grievance asking to have him reinstated, said Police Chief Scott Gardner.

Gardner said on April 1, 2020, Foti stomped on the head of Redrick Ward, 37, of Cleveland, while he was detained on the ground. The incident happened after a brief pursuit. Gardner said officers tried to pull Ward over for a traffic violation but he refused to stop.

East Cleveland city officials did not learn of the incident until earlier this month when a public records request was made for the case.

“I was totally astonished as soon as I saw it,” Gardner has said.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King also said he was outraged

Gardner has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the matter.