DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 began work in Maui early Thursday morning, with its K9 search teams splitting up to assist task forces from across the U.S.

According to OHTF1 PIO Chris O’Connor, two K9 teams from Ohio joined a team from Michigan to fly from Dayton to Chicago to San Francisco and then finally to Maui. Heather Fergusson and Human Remains Detection (HRD) canine Melvin are from Marengo, Ohio, while Nick Fathergill and HRD Sunny are from the Beavercreek Fire Department here in the Miami Valley.

The teams arrived in Maui at just after 1 a.m. EST, or 7 p.m. local time. They began work at 6 a.m. local time the next morning. Fergusson and Melvin were assigned to Nevada Task Force 1 along with the Michigan team. Fathergill and Sunny were assigned to California Task Force 6.