DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was announced early Saturday morning that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

In a statement from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will be celebrating Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Pope. Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains in Cincinnati.

The Archbishop describes his times seeing the former Pope in the 1990s in the statement.

“During my years as general secretary of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in the early 1990s, I would frequently travel to Rome, and oftentimes I would see then-Cardinal Ratzinger making his daily treks across St. Peter’s Square from his apartment to his office.”

According to the AP, in an unprecedented move, Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict stepped down from his position in the Catholic Church in 2013.