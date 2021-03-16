Lobbyist charged in FirstEnergy bribery investigation is found dead

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A lobbyist from Ohio who pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation has been found dead.

A Florida medical examiner confirmed to NBC4 that it is in position of the body of Neil Clark, 67, one of the people charged in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.

Clark’s body was found in Collier County, Florida, which includes Naples. Authorities provided a report of a body found in Florida near where Clark, 67, had been living.

The report, which had names redacted per Florida law, said officers who arrived at the scene were told a man had been found not breathing with a wound to the head and who had lost a lot of blood.

The report indicates the man’s wife said they had been having financial issues. She told officers that it had been a couple of hours since he had last heard from her husband and that she did not know where he was.

Clark had made a not-guilty plea in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme federal prosecutors say funneled money from FirstEnergy companies to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to secure a a $1 billion nuclear bailout.