CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are on the scene of an active fire at a warehouse on Cleveland’s west side.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, located at A.J. Rose Manufacturing on W. 38th Street, but smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Just after 10 a.m., the fire department reported the fire was under control.

Cleveland Fire tweeted that no one was injured. More than 50 firefighters responded, and a HazMat Specialist has been called to the scene.

SkyFOX reported multiple explosions.

Explosions reported at the site were from propane tanks used on tow motors, the fire department tweeted.

According to the company’s website, they are a global supplier of stamped metal components.

Stay with FOX 8 News for more on this developing story.