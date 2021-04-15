Man dead following Cleveland police-involved shooting

Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man died after a shooting on Cleveland’s east side Thursday morning.

EMS responded to East 134th Street and pronounced a 25-year-old man dead at the scene, according to an EMS spokesman.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m.

Video from the scene shows police crime tape up at two homes.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer told the FOX 8 I-Team the shooting was police involved.

Union President Jeff Follmer tells the I-TEAM he is on his way to the scene.  He is told the officer is not injured. 

“From what I am being told the suspect was a homicide suspect and had a gun,” Follmer said. 

He added the investigation is just starting and they hope to learn more about what happened shortly.  

