CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are on the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters are battling flames at E. 145 and Kinsman where the building is on fire and partially collapsed, according to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters.

Cleveland Fire says it started as a fire in an auto repair shop, Will’s Tire Shop. They say there were multiple explosions and fire that extended to a neighboring occupied home, which was heavily damaged.

A dog was rescued from the roof the home next door, seen here.

Initial calls went out around 10:30 a.m.

More than 50 firefighters are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The search for victims continues.

People are asked to avoid the area.

A secondary explosion caused the airbags on Battalion 5’s vehicle to deploy, seen here.

It’s unknown what caused the explosion.