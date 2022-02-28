The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 9:05 p.m. update: Dr. Wes Ely, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, has been called to the stand by the prosecution and is testifying.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel has begun its second week.

Defense and prosecuting attorneys fired a barrage of questions at several witnesses who took the stand in the first week of the trial.

Several pharmacists, an acute care physician, and a patient safety risk management nurse offered an inside look at the events that unfolded at Mount Carmel West where Husel allegedly ordered potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to terminally ill patients.

Husel, 46, a former ICU doctor, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the trial’s first week:

On Tuesday during opening statements, Husel’s defense attorney Jose Baez said Husel was providing the patients “comfort care.”

“There is no such thing as a medical murder case,” Baez said. “And that this is not a murder case, and it’s far from it. William Husel was exercising compassion to his patients and tried to free them of pain and let their last moments on Earth be ones of peace.”

On Wednesday, defense and prosecuting attorneys questioned former Mount Carmel pharmacist Talon Schroyer, who was terminated from Mount Carmel Health System in July 2019.

Schroyer, who worked night shifts at Mount Carmel from 2017 to ’19, faced accusations of approving orders for potentially fatal doses of fentanyl for Husel’s patients, according to several wrongful death lawsuits filed by family members of patients who died under Husel’s care.

On Thursday, more pharmacists took the stand, including Dr. Randal Miles, who was the Mount Carmel West pharmacy manager from 2015 to ’18. Miles stated Schroyer came to him with concerns over the amount of fentanyl Husel prescribed to a patient while he was on duty. Miles said he reported Schroyer’s concerns.

Also on Thursday, proceedings were paused for about two hours while Judge Michael Holbrook made inquiries about a juror potentially talking about the case while on break, which is prohibited.

On Friday, Dr. Saad Hagras, an acute care physician, testified that he treated some of the same ICU patients as Husel and described his care of those patients. He was asked what he knew about how drugs he ordered were retrieved and administered, and he also described how doses of certain medications were given to patients.

Miles was also back on the stand Friday, answering questions from the defense about the pharmacy’s role in providing prescriptions to ICU patients.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb Powell Miller