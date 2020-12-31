LIVE: Attorney — ‘Where is the humanity’ for Andre Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Andre’ Hill, a Black man who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer, responded Thursday to statements made during Officer Adam Coy’s termination hearing.

The family and their attorney, Ben Crump, addressed the media Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Beze Community Center in Columbus.

Crump announced that CPD leadership and Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office are releasing all body camera video of the officers involved in a bid for transparency.

He also recounted the details of the shooting shown on the body cams, saying that “not one of the police officers offered medical assistance. Where is the humanity?”

The termination hearing for Hill’s shooter, Officer Adam Coy, took place this week. Afterward, Coy, a 19-year member of the force, was terminated from the department.

Hill was fatally shot on Dec. 22 at a home on Oberlin Drive in Columbus. He was later determined to be unarmed and the Franklin County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

CPD Police Chief Tom Quinlan released the following statement regarding the release of the officers’ body cams.

“My initial reaction to the videos released today was anger and deep disappointment. And I know it is horrifying to everyone who looks at it. One of the core values of the Columbus Division of Police is compassion. And the body-worn camera video released today shows little evidence of that.

“Let me repeat what I said last week: Andre Hill should be alive today. A Columbus Police Officer is responsible for his death. I cannot defend it. I cannot make it right.

“But I will do what is in my power.

“Adam Coy is the man who fired the shots that took Andre Hill’s life, and he is no longer a Columbus Police Officer. His violations of policy and standards were so clear-cut, and so egregious- his termination could not wait. He now faces an independent criminal investigation by the state, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“There were many other officers who responded to the scene. None of them used deadly force. But as seen in these videos- few of them rendered first aid to Mr. Hill as they waited for a medic. We are investigating, to get to the bottom of who upheld the policies and standards of the Columbus Division of Police, and who did not. Because of the large number of officers at the scene, the large amount of video to examine, the many interviews that have to be done- I do not yet have those answers for you. But I give you my word- I will. You will have the answers you demand and deserve.

“And we are not waiting for those answers to take action. Last week, I imposed tighter, tougher policies for all Columbus Police Officers when it comes to use of their body-worn cameras, and their duty to render first aid.

“As a police chief, and just as a human being, the events of the last week have left me shaken, and heartbroken for the family of Andre Hill. Every man and woman who wears this badge should feel the same. I will not tolerate a repeat of these failures. And where officers failed, they will be held accountable.

“Once again, I ask you to join me in praying for Andre Hill, and the comfort of those who loved him.”

