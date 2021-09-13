LIVE: 3 children, 2 adults killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department reports 5 people were killed and 4 people were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.
Firefighters and officers responded to a house fire at 1118 Linden Ave. just before 1 a.m.
According to the fire department, emergency workers found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the house when they arrived on the scene.
Akron Fire says 5 people were killed.
The Summit County Medical Examiner confirms 3 children and 2 adults are among the dead.
Their identities have not been released.
4 people were taken to Akron-area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.
Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.
Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.