LIVE: 3 children, 2 adults killed in Akron house fire

Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department reports 5 people were killed and 4 people were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters and officers responded to a house fire at 1118 Linden Ave. just before 1 a.m.

According to the fire department, emergency workers found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the house when they arrived on the scene.

Akron Fire says 5 people were killed.

The Summit County Medical Examiner confirms 3 children and 2 adults are among the dead.

Their identities have not been released.

4 people were taken to Akron-area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Charred home and car at site of deadly house fire in Akron

SKYFOX Deadly Akron house fire

Answering our country's call: Dayton doctor shares experience responding to 9/11

Health leaders are uncertain of herd immunity, by relying only on vaccination rates

Franklin City Schools Breaks Ground, on new hs building

More News