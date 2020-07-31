Liquor Control votes to make last call at bars, restaurants 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Liquor Control Commission voted to approve Governor DeWine’s request to make last call at bars and restaurants 10 p.m.

The Liquor Control Commission voted on the emergency rule Friday morning. The order brings last call to 10 p.m. and requires drinks to be finished by 11 p.m. Establishments would be allowed to continue to serve food as long as they decide to stay open.

DeWine noted Thursday establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity can continue that practice and it will be expanded to three drinks.

The governor is expected to sign the order to go into effect Friday night.