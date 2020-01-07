Lion gifted by Siegfried and Roy euthanized at Cincinnati Zoo

This photo from the Cincinnati Zoo shows Prosperity (right) and daughter Gracious (left).

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – A 22-year-old white lion gifted to the Cincinnati Zoo by the magicians Siegfried and Roy has been euthanized.

Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden say in a statement on Facebook that Prosperity had to be euthanized because of age-related issues.

The zoo’s veterinarians had been monitoring her quality of life for several months and noticed a decrease in her mobility. The lion was gifted to the zoo by famed Siegfried and Roy in 1998.

The statement says Veterinarians plan to monitor the lion’s 18-year-old daughter at the facility as she adjusts to cope and adapt to life without her mom.

