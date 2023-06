DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lightning struck a roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio on Thursday, and the electrifying moment was caught on camera.

A live webcam captured a video of a bolt striking part of the Millenium Force roller coaster.

The incident happened after park-goers were led out due to weather concerns.

Severe weather prompted storm warnings and power outages across the northern part of the state on Thursday.