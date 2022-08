WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.

The fire happened at a home on Cornerstone.

Firefighters believe the fire started after the chimney was struck by lightning.

Video captured from the scene shows flames shooting up from the top of the home, while another shows firefighters extinguishing the fire.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was home at the time or if there were any injuries.