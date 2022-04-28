LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington woman was indicted on charges of promoting prostitution in Montgomery County, Ohio.

Xiuqin Cheng, 55, of Lexington, was indicted in the Montgomery County court system on Tuesday for one count of prostitution, a third-degree misdemeanor, and one count of promoting prostitution (operating a brothel), a third-degree felony.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they received information regarding illegal sexual activity taking place at Jade Massage & Spa in Englewood, Ohio. They sent an undercover officer into the establishment on March 14 and verified the information.

Cheng is scheduled for arraignment in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on May 10.