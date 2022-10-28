Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can watch the action in the video above.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year, again! The annual pumpkin roll took place in Chagrin Falls late Thursday night.

It’s a high school tradition that takes place each year when upperclassmen dump the gourds at the top of Grove Hill and then roll the pumpkins down the street until it’s a gooey mess.

Many students also slide down the roadway using sleds.

It has become a custom for police to barricade off the street and for police to watch over the scene.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt this year.

Chagrin Falls Police also reported no “major incidents,” citations or arrests, Chief Amber Dacek said.

The tradition started as a senior class prank in 1969.