DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State Representatives Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) and Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) introduced legislation this week that prevents local governments from proposing replacement property tax levies.

When replacement levies are passed, the taxable value of affected properties is updated and frequently raised. This can result in unexpectedly higher taxes, often without voters’ knowledge.

The bill will also prohibit local governments from filing certain property valuation complaints.

“Ohioans are rightly worried about their property taxes, and we all must work together to address the causes of these tax increases,” Mathews said. “This bill puts the power over property taxes where it belongs: with the voter and the homeowner.”

According to officials, this bill will allow local governments to either renew existing levies or propose increases or new levies directly. This will ensure voters have full knowledge of proposals and their effects.

Current law sets restrictions on the ability of local governments to attempt to raise property values through local boards of revision. But, officials say existing loopholes have allowed them to do so without abiding by these restrictions.

This bill aims at protecting homeowners while lessening tax increases by ensuring that local governments abide by the restrictions set in place. The hope is to safeguard taxpayers and ensure transparency throughout the process.

“I will continue to work on legislation that protects the Ohio homeowner,” Hall said. “We must continue to address rising property taxes.”

The bill currently awaits a House committee assignment.