Legalized marijuana is one step closer to reality for adults in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has certified a petition that would allow adults 21 and over to legally use marijuana.

In a release, AG Dave Yost said he has certified a revised petition for a proposed addition to the Ohio Revised Code. The statute would authorize adults 21 and older to legally use cannabis; it would also regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, and home growth.

Yost’s office rejected a previous version of the petition on August 5 after finding the submitted summary did not meet the standard of a “fair and truthful statement of the proposed law or constitutional

amendment.”

“The revised petition does meet that requirement and a certification has been submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State,” according to Yost’s office.

Next steps: