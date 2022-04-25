This month marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Civil War general and two-term president Ulysses S. Grant, and his legacy isn’t getting any less complicated.

Grant battered the slave-owning South into surrender as President Abraham Lincoln’s top Union general. Yet he owned at least one enslaved person before the war and he tried to ban Jewish people from part of the South.

A visitor takes a selfie outside the General Grant National Memorial, Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. This month marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Civil War hero and two-term president Ulysses S. Grant. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The tomb of president Ulysses S. Grant rests in the center of the rotunda of the General Grant National Memorial, Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. This month marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Civil War hero and two-term president. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Anne Marshall, executive director of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library and the Ulysses S. Grant Association, discusses the legacy of the Union general and two-term president on at the library in Starkville, Miss., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Visitors look at exhibits at the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in Starkville, Miss., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. This month marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Civil War general and two-term president, and his legacy isn’t getting any less complicated. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

He also had a mixed record on dealing with Native Americans and corruption within his administration.

Events recalling Grant are planned at his birthplace in Point Pleasant, Ohio and in New York, where his tomb is located along the Hudson River in Manhattan.