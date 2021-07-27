LeBron James ‘Space Jam’ mural vandalized in his Ohio hometown

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A mural promoting the 2021 movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” starring Akron-native LeBron James was vandalized in his own hometown on Monday.

According to Akron police, suspect(s) used spray paint to write “LaFlop” across the mural, which is on a West Market St. business, and also a clown nose on the former Cleveland Cavalier’s face.

Police say the artist who painted the mural called them and wanted them to request video from the business owner but an employee said the camera wasn’t working.

The artist told police she’ll try to clean off the spray paint.

