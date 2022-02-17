The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Ohio.

#50. Pickaway County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($21,908 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.6% ($36,534)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($43,346)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($56,768)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($68,514)

#49. Mercer County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.3% ($37,168)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,092)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($51,368)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($56,920)

#48. Richland County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,761 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.4% ($29,646)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($32,880)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($45,556)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,523)

#47. Defiance County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($30,135 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.1% ($34,410)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($38,281)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,781)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($70,442)

#46. Fulton County

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($22,393 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.7% ($35,834)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($37,377)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($48,004)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($63,006)

#45. Madison County

– 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($26,444 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($35,411)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($39,238)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($62,813)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($59,531)

#44. Tuscarawas County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($31,948 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,022)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($32,518)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($48,494)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($63,482)

#43. Henry County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($24,261 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.5% ($32,437)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($39,787)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($49,776)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,081)

#42. Wyandot County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($29,257 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.7% ($32,830)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($38,905)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($52,514)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,953)

#41. Seneca County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,804 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.2% ($32,439)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,997)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,288)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,148)

#40. Belmont County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($15,313 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.4% ($25,890)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($34,131)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,830)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($54,661)

#39. Van Wert County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($23,239 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.3% ($32,880)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,045)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,790)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($56,902)

#38. Logan County

– 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,310 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 48.4% ($36,499)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($40,074)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($47,367)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($54,177)

#37. Preble County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($27,447 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.9% ($33,538)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($38,876)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,521)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,225)

#36. Fayette County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($23,634 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.9% ($31,919)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($38,689)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($45,196)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($55,792)

#35. Hardin County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($26,742 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 48% ($33,206)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($36,064)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($42,214)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($61,406)

#34. Champaign County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.2% ($35,024)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($38,844)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($52,563)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($59,321)

#33. Sandusky County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($20,784 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.4% ($32,471)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($37,460)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($49,134)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($58,333)

#32. Muskingum County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,410 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($30,132)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($31,737)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,611)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,153)

#31. Gallia County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($18,952 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($30,330)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($33,410)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($41,221)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,373)

#30. Jefferson County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($20,203 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.8% ($29,496)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($34,689)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($44,572)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($51,696)

#29. Darke County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($25,294 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.9% ($34,545)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($34,032)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($47,239)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($63,931)

#28. Ross County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($21,261 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43% ($31,580)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($35,573)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($49,225)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($63,046)

#27. Scioto County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($19,938 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($30,186)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($35,314)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($48,765)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($60,281)

#26. Paulding County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($22,574 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.9% ($34,580)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($34,009)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($46,453)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($58,250)

#25. Williams County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($14,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.4% ($31,693)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($35,058)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($46,481)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($60,729)

#24. Columbiana County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,870 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,668)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,420)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($44,937)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($56,449)

#23. Brown County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($33,839 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.6% ($35,666)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($38,442)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($63,209)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,016)

#22. Lawrence County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($27,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.9% ($30,122)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($32,066)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($51,644)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,964)

#21. Guernsey County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($24,531 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.7% ($29,672)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($32,696)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($43,696)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($53,766)

#20. Jackson County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($26,044 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.1% ($28,765)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($33,848)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($47,466)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($63,589)

#19. Crawford County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($25,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.8% ($30,790)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($33,020)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($42,679)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($51,677)

#18. Hocking County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($19,411 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.6% ($32,728)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($32,475)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($43,961)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($64,410)

#17. Huron County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($23,142 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.2% ($31,963)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($36,179)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($47,815)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,845)

#16. Ashtabula County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($24,025 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.6% ($28,591)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($33,780)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($42,785)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($62,860)

#15. Morrow County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,960 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.9% ($36,095)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($38,293)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($47,410)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($64,063)

#14. Highland County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($21,438 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.4% ($28,708)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($31,366)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($50,976)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($61,626)

#13. Carroll County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($22,179 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 49.7% ($32,467)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($39,464)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($45,975)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,757)

#12. Coshocton County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($27,480 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.3% ($27,419)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($30,684)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($45,891)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($59,659)

#11. Adams County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($24,672 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.5% ($25,984)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,453)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,347)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($69,003)

#10. Meigs County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($25,046 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.8% ($28,120)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($34,790)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,549)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,250)

#9. Vinton County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($21,866 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($31,262)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($34,640)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,856)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($52,788)

#8. Pike County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($22,434 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($32,133)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($35,297)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($50,219)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($58,137)

#7. Monroe County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($18,287 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 51.8% ($26,721)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($32,660)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,361)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($47,857)

#6. Marion County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($19,417 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.5% ($30,608)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($36,932)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($46,856)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,458)

#5. Perry County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($17,056 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.5% ($31,054)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($37,897)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($44,189)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($60,354)

#4. Harrison County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($32,946 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.9% ($30,625)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($36,007)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($46,447)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,879)

#3. Morgan County

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($24,271 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.9% ($26,337)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($30,093)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($40,184)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($54,000)

#2. Noble County

– 9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($7,860 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.9% ($22,758)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($31,078)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.7% ($30,924)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($60,893)

#1. Holmes County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 43% ($39,379 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($31,407)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 14.4% ($29,721)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($44,862)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($57,500)