Lawmaker operating anti-abortion center steps back from bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker who operates an anti-abortion pregnancy resource center says she’s stepping back from legislation proposing a tax benefit for donors to centers like hers.

Rep. Candice Keller, a Middletown Republican, said she’d no longer co-sponsor the bill or vote on it. The measure singles out donors to crisis pregnancy centers for a 50-percent income-tax credit for their cash contributions.

Keller is executive director of such a center and reports making between $50,000 and $99,000 annually.

Keller’s decision followed criticism by the state Democratic chairman that Keller was self-dealing. Butler County Democrats recently requested an investigation by the legislative watchdog.

Keller said in a statement that Democrats were politicizing a bill important to her constituents.

Critics say such centers counsel against abortion while providing little actual health care.

