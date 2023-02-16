YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large, nationwide personal injury law firm has filed a suit against the company that operated the train that derailed in East Palestine, likening the resulting leak of chemicals to “chemical warfare.”

The class action, filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, joins at least a half dozen other class action suits filed in the same court in the wake of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, was carrying several chemicals and caught fire. A few days after the fire, officials decided to release the remaining chemicals from the cars into the air to avert a potential explosion.

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes within a one-mile zone from the crash but were permitted to return a few days later.

The suit filed by Morgan & Morgan alleges that the release of the chemicals made the situation worse because the amount of chemicals released into the air is an unsafe situation.

The suit seeks damages as well as medical care and compensation for lost property value.

The firm said in a press release they had filed successful class actions suits in the 2015 Porter Ranch gas explosion and the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosion.