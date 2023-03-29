CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – In words and actions, some people are against an upcoming drag show in Chardon and story time event in Chesterland.

Most recently, someone destroyed a sign and threw a Molotov Cocktail at the church hosting the story time show in Chesterland.

Their pastor, shared with FOX 8 this past Sunday that they have no plans to let it intimidate them.

“To tell others you can’t do what I don’t like, that’s a bridge too far,” said Pastor Jess Peacock.

With both April 1 events going on as planned, Chesterland’s Police Chief Craig Young prepared his force to protect everyone attending.

“What our focus is here is to protect everyone who is involved in this event, as well as everyone who is coming into protest as well,” said Chief Craig Young.

With protests expected at both events, Chief Young shared that meetings are taking place all week to lock in a security plan.

This includes working in lock step with Chardon police and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office to make sure all are on the same page.

“This is a challenging situation for us and it’s really something that we are taking extremely seriously,” said Chief Young.

Chief Young said the attack on the Chesterland community church this past weekend heightens awareness and tension.

His message to anyone thinking of creating any more violence?

“Don’t do it. Don’t come to town. Respect everyone’s first amendment rights,” said Chief Young.