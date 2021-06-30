Last chance to renew driver’s licenses, tags that expired during pandemic without penalty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you haven’t renewed your driver’s license, plates or tags since the pandemic started you are almost out of time to get that done. The extended deadline ends July 1.

In November 2020, Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would extend the expiration date from March 9, 2020, to April 1, 2021, for driver licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations that would remain valid until July 1.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 103,000 driver’s licenses and 166,000 vehicle registrations haven’t been renewed.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is urging people to get those renewed as soon as possible.

“The most common transaction that occurs at a deputy registrar’s office is actually vehicle registration renewal and that can be done online without ever making a trip to the BMV,” said the State registrar for the Ohio BMV, Charlie Norman.

To avoid big crowds, you can virtually put yourself in line online or by scanning the QR code on a BMV office window before arriving at the office.

“The longer you wait between the time you put yourself in line and the time you come in, the shorter your wait will be. We know those customers save about 40 percent on the wait times,” said Norman.

Failure to renew your documents could land you a fine of up to $150.