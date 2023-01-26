DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a laugh this spring? Larry the Cable Guy is coming to Cincinnati in April.

On Saturday, April 15, Larry the Cable Guy will bring his stand-up comedy show to the Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom. This is an adults-only event, with a requirement that all ticket holders be 21 or older, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Tickets begin at $54 each and go as high as $144 to sit front and center.

Larry the Cable Guy is a comedian, but he has also worked as an actor and producer in multiple productions. He may be best known for voicing Mater from “Cars”. According to Ticketmaster, Larry the Cable Guy has “never actually been a cable guy.”

This show is expected to be well worth the trip, as two of his comedy albums have been awarded a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

