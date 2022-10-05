COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced a new state division with a goal to ensure voters have “absolute confidence” in their public institutions.

According to LaRose’s office, the Public Integrity Division will consolidate many of the office’s current investigative functions. It will include campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, voter registration integrity, investigation of law violations, data retention and transparency as well as cybersecurity protocols.

“This is a responsibility I take very seriously because this quite simply is about defending democracy,” said LaRose. “Our elections are being scrutinized like never before, and any lack of absolute confidence in the accuracy and honesty of those elections weakens the very foundation of our democracy.”

The creation of this division comes after a letter by LaRose in September that reported four cases of potential voter fraud in the state. LaRose said in the letter that the potential cases occurred during the 2020 general election.

“While both voter fraud and suppression have proven to be exceedingly rare in Ohio, any transgression of either breaches the promise made to Ohio voters and hinders confidence in the outcome of elections,” said the announcement.

