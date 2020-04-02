Landscapers suggest using this time to evaluate your lawn and trees

With the weather breaking and the stay at home order, a lot of people are looking forward to spending time outside

(WKBN) – With the weather breaking and the stay at home order, a lot of people are looking forward to spending time outside.

If you’re looking for your next project, your home and lawn might just be it.

Finding time to clear the weeds, mulch the landscaping and trim hedges can be tough – in a typical day, but let’s face it, these aren’t typical times.

Local tree and lawn experts said right now, and in the coming weeks, maintaining your yard is important.

There are several reasons why right now is important. One, severe weather season is approaching and is even here in some cases. This means rain and thunderstorms which could cause downed trees.

Getting those older, less stable or obstructing trees evaluated now could save a lot of time and trouble down the road.

There are also city laws in some cases that require homeowners to keep up their property.

Not only will it protect your home, but it can also protect your mental health as well.

“There are city ordinances that you have to keep up. You can’t just let a property go from insects to rodent intrusion to many other things that can become a problem,” said Taylor Torell, To-a-T Home Services.

Mark Noark, a Davey Tree arborist said maintaining your trees and shrubs can bring a lot of value to your home and being in nature can really improve your mood. You are also getting a lot of oxygen and clean air provided by the greenery.

Davey Tree and To-A-T in Boardman are both utilizing technology heavily during this time. They said they’ll contact the homeowner prior to arriving on sight and then using video, phone calls or email to touch base as opposed to meeting in person.

“With people I am just getting to this year for the first time, I am doing a lot of Facebook chat emails. If they insist on having some sort of interaction, we have to keep a very safe distance. We all know the responsibilities we have with this,” said Taylor Torella, To-a-T Home Services.

Both Davey Tree and To-A-T Home Services have certifications showing what work they are permitted to do during the stay at home order.