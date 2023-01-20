DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lakota Local Schools has named an interim superintendent to replace current superintendent Matt Miller.

The assistant superintendent of Lakota Schools, Robb Vogelmann, was appointed interim superintendent for the school district at the district’s Board of Education meeting on Thursday, the district said in a statement.

Vogelmann held the same position of interim superintendent in the district in 2017, but has held the role of assistant superintendent since 2012. Other positions Vogelmann has held in the district include principal, assistant principal and mathematics teacher, since being hired by the district in 1997.

Lakota School Board President said in a statement, “We have much work to do and our focus as a board and a district must be on doing what is best for our students. With over 25 years serving our community, Mr. Vogelmann is dedicated to our students and staff and is the right person to take the reins during this time.”

Matt Miller, the current Superintendent of Lakota Local Schools announced his resignation earlier this week. The district accepted Miller’s resignation unanimously, the district says.

Miller has been superintendent of the district since 2017.

On Wednesday, February 1, Vogelmann will retake the role of interim superintendent.