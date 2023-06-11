DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple Kroger locations in the Cincinnati and northern Kentucky area received reported threats on Saturday.

2 NEWS reached out to Kroger and received a statement back. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store says the chain is working with local and federal law enforcement. You can read the full statement below.

“We can confirm suspicious activity at Kroger locations in the Cincinnati tri-state area,” a Kroger spokesperson said.” “The safety and well-being of our associates and customers are our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement and the FBI to investigate similar threats that have taken place around the country at many retail stores.”

The stores were evacuated, and the incidents remain under investigation.